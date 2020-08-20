Moon Child Boutique & Gifts Opens Aug 20, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Moon Child Boutique & Gifts owner Ashley Duvall officially opens her new shop in a July ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greene Coat Ambassadors. The boutique and gift shop, now open at 129 S. Main St., can be reached at 823-9606. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public Health Emergency Declaration Extended For County Brian Scott Fillers (Died: Aug. 14, 2020) Korie Amber Mercer (Died: Aug. 13, 2020) Comcast Launches Partnership Program To Extend Internet To Low Income Families Margaret 'Ruth' Armstrong (Died: Aug. 13, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.