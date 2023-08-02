Morelock Auction Team Adds Apprentice Auctioneers Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morelock Auction Team has added two apprentice auctioneers. Dillon Carpenter, left, and Jake Amyx, right, are shown with Charles Morelock. Morelock Auction Team’s office is located at 603 Tusculum Blvd. next to Food City Gas‘NGo. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.morelockauctionteam.com or the Facebook page Morelock Auction Team. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Internet Auction Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes