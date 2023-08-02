morelock auction

Morelock Auction Team has added two apprentice auctioneers. Dillon Carpenter, left, and Jake Amyx, right, are shown with Charles Morelock. Morelock Auction Team’s office is located at 603 Tusculum Blvd. next to Food City Gas‘NGo. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.morelockauctionteam.com or the Facebook page Morelock Auction Team.

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

