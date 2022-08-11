Members of the Morelock Auction Team are, from left, front row: Steve Ratledge, Michelle Holt, Keithallen Arnold, Trent Taylor, and Les “Weasel” Weems; and back row: Shirley Hollenbeck, Charles Morelock, Cindy Morelock and Mike Musick.
Charles Morelock has started his own auction business, Morelock Auction Team.
Morelock brings a wealth of experience to his new business, having been in the auction field for more than 24 years.
Family owned Morelock Auction Team is an affiliate of Powell Auction & Realty, which is celebrating 50 years in business.
Team members, in addition to Charles, are his wife, Cindy Morelock, Shirley Hollenbeck, Michelle Holt, Mike Musick, Steve Ratledge, Trent Taylor, Les “Weasel” Weems, and the youngest member of the team, Keithallen Arnold.
Morelock Auction Team sells estates, residential, commercial, industrial, and business liquidations. They also will offer both live and online auctions.
Cindy Morelock said the business offers “a large variety of services” to best suit customers’ needs.
“We offer top notch services with an exceptional staff to help you through the entire auction process, from signing the contract, preparing the personal property, providing services the day of the auction, to closing the auction out in a timely manner,” she said.
Morelock Auction Team’s office is located at 603 Tusculum Blvd. Next to Food City Gas‘NGo.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays.