Morning Pointe Senior Living communities throughout the Southeast will travel virtually to some of America’s most unique locations during 2023, the company said in a news release.
Each month, Morning Pointe’s assisted living, senior living and memory care campuses focus on a different location theme as part of the Morning Pointe in Motion program.
In 2022, the Morning Pointe in Motion destinations were countries, starting with Scotland and ending in Israel.
“The life enrichment directors are very excited about this upcoming year,” said Amanda Baushke, Morning Pointe’s vice president of life enrichment. “I can’t wait to see how this creative group of individuals works with the Morning Pointe in Motion themes to engage residents, learn from their experiences, learn together about the cities/new traditions and have fun while they’re at it.”
Themes for 2023 are:
January – Memphis, Tennessee, for Elvis’ birthday and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
February – New Orleans, Louisiana, for Mardi Gras
March – Charleston, South Carolina, for the Festival of Houses and Gardens
April – Augusta, Georgia, for the U.S. Masters Tournament
May – Louisville, Kentucky, for the Kentucky Derby
June – Nashville, Tennessee, for the Country Music Awards
July – Cheyenne, Wyoming, for Cheyenne Frontier Days
August – Seattle, Washington, for whale watching in Puget Sound
September – Sequoia National Park, celebrating the park’s birthday
October – Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the International Balloon Festival
November – Los Angeles, California, for the Grammy nominations
December – Oahu, Hawaii, remembering Pearl Harbor
Campuses “visit” the locations through videos, crafts, travel sharing from those who have been to those places, guest speakers, outings, games, trivia and specialty foods. The themes give a direction for multi-sensory engagement.
“Our great country has so many fascinating places to visit, and our residents have traveled to many of them,” said Greg Vital, Morning Pointe co-founder and president. “The Morning Pointe in Motion program allows our residents to bring back memories of trips they have taken in years past, as well as to explore and learn more about areas they have never been. We are pleased to bring this culturally enriching programming to our residents.”