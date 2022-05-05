Robert and Jonita Sherman, owners of Mountain Song Jewelers, have added a new business venture with Sky West Trading, now open in the former Reynolds Auto Parts storefront on the opposite side of the shopping plaza that houses Mountain Song.
The Shermans also purchased multiple storefronts in the plaza, which they plan to improve in hopes of attracting more regular shoppers.
“We are doing the less glamorous work now, but soon people will start to see new signs, some landscaping and kind of a slow face lift of the building,” Jonita said. “We are going to bring in a coffeeshop and bakery and a spa, and we are just hoping to make the whole plaza a nice place for a treat-your-self afternoon.”
She said Fire Fly Landing Cafe and Bakery is expected to open in June, and plans related to the spa are still in the works.
While Mountain Song continues in its existing space, third-generation silversmith Robert Sherman said he is now focusing his silversmithing skills on Sky West, a western, great-outdoors themed store where he offers a range of handmade silver goods.
“Charlie Fleckenstein started Sky West in New Mexico in 1979 after he got out of the Navy. Growing up out west, I had seen his things around, so when I heard he wanted to retire, I got in touch with him,” Robert said.
Sky West was primarily known for belt buckles and some other gift items, often with a signature “night sky” design depicted in the Sky West logo.
“Lots of what he used to make, we do in limited quantities on request, like the belt buckles, bottle openers and keychains, and we have also introduced wine stoppers and knives and some other things, as well as the retail side,” Robert said. “Charlie sold mainly online and wholesale to retailers. He didn’t like doing retail or making knives.”
“We also do custom wood engraving on coasters and cutting boards, and we can customize completely,” said Brooke Wedding, who manages the store.
She said resin-filled cutting boards among the available kitchenware have been popular.
Also in Sky West, in addition to Sky West gear and kitchen goods, shoppers can also find a range of other unique gift-type items including tea and coffee, soap, flower seeds, creative kids’ activities and shirts and bags, and Jonita Sherman said more is to come.
“We are also the area’s only authorized Pendleton dealer, we have Spyder Co. and Kershaw knives, and we are planning to introduce some camping gear to go with the outdoor theme, too” Jonita said. “We are also working on some other arrangements like high-end cigars and some other things. It’s ever changing.”
She said while Sky West offers a wide range of wares, the common threads between it all are unique craftsmanship and high quality.
“Basically if we love it, we sell it, and if you can find it on Amazon, you can’t find it here,” Jonita said. “Most is made by small, independent families like us as close to here as we can find, mostly American and some from Canada and Europe.”
She said she is interested in supporting other local businesses and artists, like Farm and Flora Flowers.
“She is based out of Mohawk, and we are a pick-up location for orders, if it’s closer for people to get to us, and she also brings us a couple of bouquets when she comes that we’ll sell,” Jonita, a native of Mohawk, said.
As a whole, Jonita said she envisions the new Sky West Trading as “a modern-day general store with high-end products to treat yourself or find a nice gift.”
The Shermans opened Mountain Song Jewelers in 2018 and purchased Sky West from its founder in 2021. The new storefront at 556 Tusculum Blvd. opened in April.
For more information, visit www.sky-west-trading.mybigcommerce.com or call 609-7924.