Isaac Myers has been named the new general manager of the historic General Morgan Inn.
His first day on the job will be Aug. 14, according to an announcement from the General Morgan.
Myers, 29, of Mosheim, has worked at the hotel for the past year as senior accountant. In this role, he also managed the hotel’s human resources department, the announcement said.
“We are excited for this promotion and opportunity for Isaac,” said Scott Niswonger, president of Morgan Inn Corporation. “He has demonstrated through his leadership his ability to serve as general manager of Morgan Inn Corporation.”
Myers was born and raised in Greene County and graduated from West Greene High School. He is a 2015 graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting, according to the announcement.
Myers, who will replace David Arts, previously worked at accounting firms Rodefer Moss & Co. and Adams and Plucker. He also co-owns and manages his family’s business, Myers Farms, where he raises beef cattle.
Myers said he is excited for this new opportunity.
“Growing up in this area, the General Morgan Inn has been an important part of my life, from attending special events, proms and even having my wedding there,” Myers said. “Through each visit, I have come to know just what a staple the hotel is to our community. I look forward to making every guest visit as memorable as the ones I’ve experienced there.”
Myers lives on the farm with his wife, Tatum. He is a board member and treasurer with the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, where he has volunteered since 2018. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and being outdoors.