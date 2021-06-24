When Tammy Durden and Rebecca Blankenship met 8 years ago while selling their respective wares on Facebook, they didn’t know they would later combine their different interests and strengths to go into business together, but that is the origin story for Mystic Treasures.
“We just hit it off,” Durden said.
“We have a lot in common,” Blankenship agreed.
The store, which opened in May on Tusculum Boulevard, contains a combination of antiques collected by Durden, crafts made by Blankenship and “just whatever we find that we think is cool or a good bargain,” Durden said. “We’ll clean it up and sell it.”
Blankenship describes the contents of the store as “old meets new,” as there is such a range inside between the antiques and new items like packs of diapers or cleaning products found at a low price.
The name Mystic Treasures is a combination of the names for Durden’s and Blankenship’s former Facebook pages where Durden sold antiques collected over years of traveling and relocating with her Air Force Sergeant husband and Blankenship sold a wide range of handmade and repurposed crafts.
Blankenship called her page Mystic Mountain and Durden’s was Tamyln’s Treasures, a combination of her and her husband Lynn’s, better known as Greeneville High School ROTC instructor MSgt Durden, names.
Both business partners said they have accumulated large collections that they are putting into Mystic Treasures.
“I have containers full of craft stuff. It’s like a puzzle to find out what fits with what,” Blankenship said. “I have to feel inspired.”
Blankenship makes a variety of unique crafts from jewelry and spiders made from wire and beads to paintings and “fairy wings,” or hand painted maple tree seeds.
“She’s Mrs. Crafty, and I don’t have a crafty bone in my body, but I do know my antiques,” said Durden.
She said she collected antiques while moving with her husband’s Air Force career, which took their family to Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, England and Guam before they settled in Greeneville more than 20 years ago.
“We’ve been everywhere. That’s why I have so much stuff,” she said. “A lot of mine and Lynn’s stuff has been packed up for years, so it’s like Christmas when we unpack them. We still have boxes we haven’t opened yet.”
In addition to combining their existing accumulated collections, Durden and Blankenship enjoy thrifting and looking at other sales together.
“We have a good time at Goodwill,” Durden said.
“If we’re in a store together, Tammy beelines for something I wouldn’t have even noticed,” Blankenship said. “It’s fun. Sometimes we find that one unique thing.”
“Or sometimes we wonder what it is and why we bought it,” Durden added laughing.
Figuring out what things are and where and when they originated is part of the fun, they said.
“It’s so interesting to learn how and when it was made. It’s like a Google scavenger hunt,” Blankenship said.
“If it’s something really unusual I’ll print the information out,” Durden said.
Blankenship said she and Durden tend to gravitate towards different things when they shop together, and they say it is part of why they work so well together.
“This is our happy place,” Blankenship said. “It’s great. We get to hang out here together and share our interests.”
Durden said they split the schedule, each working two days per week and alternating who works on Saturdays, “but we always pop in on our days off.”
Mystic Treasures, 517 Tusculum Blvd. Suite 3, is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, call the store at 787-0871 or look for @mystictreasures0871 on Facebook.