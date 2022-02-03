The National Asphalt Pavement Association has recognized paving contractor Summers-Taylor Inc. for multiple projects. The company was recognized during the association’s 67th Annual Meeting in late January, according to a news release.
Summers-Taylor won the 2021 Ray Brown Asphalt Pavement Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement for its construction of Taxiway R and the attached apron at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.
Presented to the highest scoring Quality in Construction — Airport Pavement project, the award is named for Ray Brown, the director of the National Center for Asphalt Technology from 1991 to 2007.
“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2021 NAPA Chairman James Winford. “Earning the Ray Brown Pavement Award demonstrates that Summers-Taylor Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”
Summers-Talyor also won National Asphalt Pavement Association Quality in Construction awards for its work on:
- 7 miles of roads in Carter and Washington Counties;
- the construction of a parking lot for a new Love’s Travel Stop in Mosheim;
- 4.6 miles of Interstate 26 in Sullivan County;
- U.S. 321 in Greene and Cocke Counties;
- U.S. 421 and SR 435 in Sullivan County; and
- the reconstruction of the I-26 interchange in Johnson City.
The National Asphalt Pavement Association includes more than 1,100 companies as members.