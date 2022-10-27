Envision Realty Group brings decades of experience in banking and medical management to provide all the services needed for buying and selling real estate.
The new business on Tusculum Boulevard opened Sept. 1, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greene County Partnership is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Darbi Neas, owner and principal broker, recently joined an exclusive group of real estate professionals by earning designation as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties.
Neas says she “brings an unyielding desire to present the very best qualities of every home and showcase every property to its maximum potential.”
Neas worked more than 24 years in medical management. She obtained a Fellowship in Physician Practice Management from the American Academy of Medical Management.
Her qualifications include Certified Medical Manager (CMM) and Certified Administrator in Physician Practice Management (CAPPM).
“With my current background in management and customer service, I can provide assistance with negotiating contracts for homeowners looking to sell or for home buyers looking to purchase a home or property,” she said.
After 24 years of medical management services, Neas took the leap and earned her real estate license in 2016.
Since then, she has served clients wanting to buy or sell farms, horse properties, residential or lake-living properties.
Using her love for design, she can assist sellers in the important aspects of home staging, with a special interest in historic homes and farms, she said.
Neas and her husband, Kevin, have one son, Corbin, and his wife, Jessica, and a granddaughter, Iris.
They continue to operate their family’s Century Farm in Parrottsville.
Greene County native Debbie Shelton is affiliate broker for Envision Realty Group.
She is a graduate of Walters State Community College with a degree in business administration.
Shelton has more than 22 years of lending and banking experience.
“With her intensive knowledge of business, coupled with her professionalism, she will provide her clients confidence and transparency for negotiating and completing her client’s transactions,” Neas said.
Envision Realty Group is located at 505 Tusculum Blvd.
They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They serve customers in East Tennessee and Lakeway areas, including Greeneville, Knoxville, Johnson City, Jonesborough, Kingsport, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Newport, Morristown, Dandridge, and surrounding counties.
For more information, call 423-525-5767 or visit their website at www.envisionrealtytn.com.
They also can be found on Facebook under “Darbi Neas — Envision Realty Group,” on Instagram under “darbineasbroker,” and on YouTube under “Darbi Neas.”