May’s home sales made a slight bounce from April but continue to be gripped by the coronavirus economic fallout, according to a monthly housing market report from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.
There were 569 closings in May. That number is up 4.7 percent from April and down 21.7 percent from May last year, the association said in a news release.
Last month’s average sale price was $184,593, which is an increase of 3.9 percent from May 2019.
“Market activity is picking up,” association President Kristi Bailey said. “Sellers accepted almost 900 new contracts that are moving toward closing in June and July, and there were 220 more new listings than there were in April, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with demand.”
The Mortgage Bankers Association is reporting that applications for home purchases have increased for five consecutive weeks, according to the release. Government purchase applications (FHA, VA, and USDA loans) are now 5 percent higher than a year ago, the bankers group says.
“The local market continues to struggle with the lowest inventory real estate professionals can remember,” Bailey added. “Area-wide there were barely three months of inventory on the market in May. And in some city markets, it was closer to two months. Six months of inventory is considered balanced housing market conditions.”
Single-family resales accounted for 533 of May’s residential closings, an increase of 32 from April but 131 fewer than May last year, the release said. The average sales price of $188,265 was up $5,887 from last year.
Thirty-six townhome and condominium sales closed last month. That number is six fewer than during April and 27 fewer than last year, the release said. The average sales price was $130,229, an increase of $1,938 from last year.
The average single-family sale that closed in May spent 111 days on the market, while the average townhome and condo resale was on the market for 74 days. The six-month trend shows closings are lagging the first half of last year by 9 percent while the average sales price has increased by 5.8 percent, according to the report.
The association’s report reflects housing market conditions in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in northeast Tennessee and Scott, Lee, Wise, and Washington counties in southwest Virginia. It also includes market data from the region’s major city markets.