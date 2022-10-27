Fender’s Garage is a dream come true for owner Nathan Gentit and his wife, Amelie.
The automotive repair business at 1355 Jim Fox Road opened in August with hopes to become more involved in the community and to provide education on fixing cars.
“The long-term goal is to have a space in or around downtown, where we can repair vehicles, give demonstrations while we repair vehicles, give workshops, and explain what to look for when buying a vehicle,” Gentit said.
This goal developed after Gentit started to hear about people struggling financially because of expensive and sometimes unnecessary car repairs.
“As I started to hear more and more stories from friends and family getting told they needed to replace parts that were still good, or purchasing a used car that had a lot of issues they weren’t aware of, I saw that there was a great need to give others basic knowledge to help them make decisions about their vehicle,” Gentit said. “This was further emphasized by my sister-in-law, who works with low-income families and has seen individuals taken advantage of with regards to their vehicle to the point of not being able to pay their rent or losing their home.”
Gentit is a former engineer with General Motors. The couple, who met and bonded over their Volkswagen Beetles, moved here from Michigan in March to be closer to family and to pursue their dream.
Gentit was a mechanical engineer in the automotive field for 10 years, eight years of which was with GM. His work involved designing automotive wire harnesses and working on design of automatic transmission clutch systems.
“While I wish I could have started working in automotive repair sooner, the knowledge I gained during those 10 years has been invaluable, as vehicle electronics and transmissions are some of the most complex systems in today’s vehicles, and I and our customers have already seen some of the benefits of my being familiar with them.”
Amelie also works at the garage, learning how to do more in-depth repairs by restoring her 1977 Beetle. She has already started helping with basic tasks, like oil changes, spark plugs and shocks, to name a few, Gentit said.
Gentit himself has been rebuilding his 1974 Beetle, making a more modern electronic transmission work in his 1984 Ford F250, and converting his 1986 Chevrolet Camaro form an automatic to a manual transmission.
“I couldn’t begin to count the hours of research I’ve done for some projects — just goes to show that we should never stop learning,” he said.
Gentit has always enjoyed fixing things and started learning about vehicles in his high school Automotive Repair classes.
“As I started to learn in high school how to do more than just an oil change, I became impassioned with working on cars,” he recalled.
In college, although he was pursuing a degree in engineering, he “developed the dream of eventually opening my own shop where I would buy, fix, restore, and resell vehicles,” he said.
One might think the garage is named for the fender part of a car. Or it could come from a family name. But this garage is named after a beloved family dog, Fender the chocolate lab that passed away in 2020.
“He was the perfect dog, who always had to be with you wherever you were working, even if it meant crawling under the car with you,” Gentit recalled.
Fender’s Garage provides general automotive diagnostics and repair: brakes, suspension, cooling system, fuel system, electronics, and engine and transmission work.
They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to call the shop before visiting (423-657-9704) to make sure Nathan or Amelie is there and not gone to get parts or supplies.
For more information, visit www.fendersgarage.com, on Instagram under @fendersgarage, or on Facebook under Fender’s Garage, LLC.