New Age Alarms and Communications, a Chuckey-based family business, has purchased Johnny’s Locksmith and Alarms, another local business for more than five decades.
Johnny Jones of Greeneville owned and ran Johnny’s Locksmith and Alarms from 1968 until his death in 2018.
Barbara Richard, who operates New Age Alarms alongside her husband Jules Richard, Jr. since 2005, said the pair purchased the alarms portion of Johnny’s Locksmith and Alarms from Jones’ daughter Karen Jones in June.
She said New Age Alarms is taking on all of Johnny’s Locksmith’s customers, and although locksmithing services will not be available, customers will not have to adapt to significant changes.
“They don’t need to do anything, and they’re not going to see any changes,” Richard said. “Everything is automatically transferred, and pricing is going to stay the same. The only change is the address they will send their bill to.”
She said New Age Alarms also offers additional services such as camera systems and automated thermostats.
“We offer the ability to pull everything up on your phone and check it,” Richard said.
New Age Alarms offers both commercial and residential services.
“We’ve done primarily commercial up to now, but we are excited about expanding more into residential and getting to know more of the community,” Richard said.
Like Johnny’s Locksmith and Alarms, Richard said New Age Alarms is family owned and operated.
“Our oldest son is a technician, and we’ve already started our 12-year-old learning some basic circuitry,” Richard said.
New Age Alarms is on the Tennessee Network of Security Integrators, a statewide organization of alarm businesses, and is licensed in security and fire classifications as alarm contractors in the state of Tennessee.
New Age Alarms can be reached at 639-6635 or service@newagealarms.com.
Richard said the company also purchased the former Johnny’s Locksmith and Alarms phone number, which now routes to New Age Alarms.
More information about New Age Alarms is available at www.newagealarms.com.