A new barber shop, Southern Fades, has located in the former Dixie's Bookstore at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.
Master Barber Kris Robin has moved here from the suburbs of Detroit and has transformed the space into an atmosphere of Southern charm.
"I first came to Greeneville a couple years ago to visit family that lives here locally and absolutely fell in love with this beautiful small town filled with Southern hospitality," Robin said.
Robin went to barber Ccollege in the city of Detroit but originally started cutting hair in San Diego over 10 years ago.
"I am new to the area, but I am here to stay for years to come," Robin said.
Robin bought the former Christian bookstore in March 2022. The barber shop opened Oct. 28.
"My dad, Marshall, and I worked on the building for about seven months to tailor this shop to the surrounding southern atmosphere.
"With windmill fans, a handmade pallet wood accent wall and old school barber chairs, you're sure to feel at home with the candle burning. I am still working on it and will add more amenities for the community to enjoy," Robins said.
"I have a passion for this industry and wanted to offer my services to this town.
"I offer a variety of services such as fades, tapers, straight razor services, beard and mustache maintenance, facials, designs, etc. I cut all short hair including women and children," Robin said.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and closed on Wednesdays.
Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. Southern Fades has a Booksy App that allows all clients to book their appointment in advance, up to three months.
They also have a Facebook page, "Southern Fades," and Instagram page "@southernfades8" that shows some of Robin's past work. Customers can find the barber shop on Google to leave a review of their experience.
Currently, Robin is the only barber in the shop. "I am looking to hire some help, but I am very particular on who is representing the name Southern Fades. I am looking for a licensed barber that can fade very well with the ability to use a straight razor. I make sure to spend the extra time to fine tune the details of an exceptional haircut that Greeneville has been searching for, and I expect the same passion from the barber next to me.
"I have future plans for the two other rooms I have built in this building that focus around the beauty industry and will help serve Greeneville in a positive way. I hope to meet each and every one of you shortly for a great experience in your new barbershop," Robin said.