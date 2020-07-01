The new Chick-fil-A on Andrew Johnson Highway is now scheduled to open July 16, according to a statement posted on its Facebook page.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are postponing our restaurant opening to Thursday, July 16th. We thank you for your patience and understanding and look forward to joining the Greeneville community soon!” reads the statement posted at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Facebook page.
It wasn’t clear Wednesday what circumstances led to the delay in opening the restaurant, which is located at 2645 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in the Crockett Crossing shopping center. In mid-June, the chain’s corporate office said the new Chick-fil-A would open July 1, Tuesday, months ahead of the fall opening originally projected when the company announced the restaurant’s construction late last year.