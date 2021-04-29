The Corner Deli, a new restaurant at 1456 Baileyton Main St., will have a grand opening event Saturday.
The deli offers sandwiches, soups and salads as well as desserts made in-house daily. Meat and cheese by the pound is also available, said deli owner Jeremy Cutshaw, also the owner of Greeneville's UpperCut Barbershop.
Meats include deli ham, roast beef, German and beef bologna, oven roasted and Cajun turkey, corned beef and liver loaf. Cheeses include Swiss, yellow American, provolone, Colby and pepper jack.
For Saturday's grand opening event, Cutshaw said the deli will offer $5 specials including a choice of sandwich with chips and a drink. Desserts and gift certificates for the deli will also be given away as prizes in several drawings, Cutshaw said.
The Corner Deli is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. For more information, call the deli at 528-4441.