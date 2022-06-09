Veritas Family Healthcare held an open house June 2 to promote the new direct primary care practice. Blair Berry, third from right, sold Direct MD to Veritas to continue the legacy of her husband, Dr. Robert Berry, who passed away in December. The new staff of Veritas are, from left, Allyson Denham, office assistant; Dr. Scott Denham; Shelia Parker, medical assistant; Caitlyn Cobble, office assistant; Lauren Clark, co-owner with Dr. Dustin Clark (not pictured); and Brian Cable, licensed practical nurse.
Many well-wishers stopped in to visit Veritas Family Healthcare, formerly DirectMD Greeneville and before that, PATMOS EmergiClinic, during its open house June 2.
The open house for the new medical practice, Veritas, also served as a retirement party for Blair Berry, who sold DirectMD Greeneville to Dr. Dustin Clark and his wife, Lauren.
The Clarks have run a similar model free market medicine clinic in Johnson City for eight years called Black Bag Family Health Care.
Veritas, like its predecessors, does not accept insurance and has a membership model.
Dr. Robert Berry began PATMOS EmergiClinic in January 2021 and ran it before passing away in December. He accepted patients directly without involving insurance companies.
Dr. Scott Denham, an experienced emergency room physician, is Veritas’s in-house doctor.
He said of Veritas, a direct primary care practice, “I like to spend more time with patients and build relationships. I also like the autonomy it provides.”
In an open letter to patient members of Veritas, Denham stated, “This type of practice gives you direct access to me 24-7.”
The doctor explained that while he is in the office during regular daytime business hours, patients have direct access to him in the off hours.
“I’ve come in nights and weekends if needed,” he said.
“I am honored to have the privilege of carrying on the legacy of Dr. Berry,” the open letter from Denham states.
Veritas is comprised of the Clarks; Denham; Brian Cable, a licensed practical nurse: Shelia Parker, a medical assistant; Allyson Denham, an office assistant; and Caitlyn Cobble, also an office assistant.
According to the clinic’s website, “Under the Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, the patient (you) pays Veritas Family Healthcare directly monthly or yearly to receive comprehensive primary medial care. Because DPC practices do not participate in any insurance plans, we are able to avoid the ever-increasing and costly documentation demands and administrative intrusions that come with accepting insurance.”
Lauren Clark said that Veritas currently has 550 patient members and is still taking new patients.