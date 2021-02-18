Comcast’s new Xfinity customer retail store is now open in the Greeneville Commons.
Retail offerings include mobile devices, accessories and other merchandise to compliment Xfinity Home services, a press release announcing the opening of the store on Wednesday said. The store is now open with COVID-19 safety policies in place.
“Our effort to enhance the customer experience in Greeneville continues with today’s exciting announcement,” said Jason Gumbs, regional senior vice president at Comcast. “We’re proud to bring this interactive environment to the growing number of customers in Greeneville, and to offer a simpler and more convenient retail experience.”
The location is strategically designed by product area, the release said. Featured product areas include:
- Xfinity Mobile is a key part of Xfinity stores. Customers can purchase new mobile phones, or bring their own Apple devices and choose a flexible data plan based on their individual needs – electing to pay by the gig or choose unlimited service.
- xFi is the Xfinity personalized home Wi-Fi experience. Customers can view and control network devices through the app, site or voice remote in the Xfinity Internet zone.
- X1 is featured in a living room environment, so customers can try the voice remote and see how the X1 video platform works firsthand.
- The Connected Home Zone section showcases how Xfinity Home combines home security and automation into one. Customers can learn how they can control an increasing number of IoT devices from their phone, tablet or Xfinity Home touchscreen.
Comcast has implemented several new policies in its store due to COVID-19, according to the release. Those include:
- Requiring face coverings for all employees and customers
- Practicing social distancing measures such as limiting the number of customers in the store to maintain a 6-foot distance between persons
- Installing plexiglass dividers between interaction areas, kiosks, and on workstations
- Cleaning stores professionally twice every day
The store is located at 1317 Tusculum Blvd. #15, between Workout Anytime and Farm Bureau.
Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the store at 588-5310.