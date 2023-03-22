A new lavender farm on the outskirts of Greeneville will have a grand opening event Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1.
Lavender Hills of Greeneville, at 2166 Asheville Highway, will feature five food trucks and numerous local craft vendors at their event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Lavender Hills is owned by Mary Kay Nordheim and her husband, Dan, who moved here from Ohio around a year ago.
When they first came to Greeneville, they fell in love with its charm and hospitality, so they decided to make it their home, purchasing 18 acres.
They have planted 530 lavender plants on one third of an acre, and they say those plants are doing well with Mary’s green thumb.
Lavender comes in numerous varieties and is very low maintenance. The Nordheims have planted four kinds: Phenomenal, Sensational, Royal Velvet, and Grosso.
They planted in late June 2022, and their Royal Velvet bloomed in October.
Lavender Hills is opening a retail store, which will sell their lavender and lavender products, along with crafts and merchandise made by local artisans.
The open house will feature local artisans who make such items as goat milk soap, furniture, wood crafts, jewelry, greeting cards, photo frames, writing pens, baskets, yard art, wall hangings, embroidery, and crocheted items.
For more information on Lavender Hills, visit their Facebook Group, “Lavender Hills of Greeneville, Tn.”