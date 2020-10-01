Maddalena’s Featuring Buy the Pan Take-Out Catering offers a full range of lunch and dinner entrees, sides and desserts as well as individual pan fresh and frozen catering options from its location in the former Carnival Eatz & Treatz on Bohannon Avenue.
Owner and cook Deborah Maddelana is aided by her daughter Bridget Hunt, whose idea for the “buy the pan” concept was the initial spark for the business venture, and grandson Mason Hunt, a senior at Greeneville High School.
The family moved to Greeneville from New Jersey starting with Maddalena and her husband in 2018, after years of visiting his mother in the area. The Hunts followed in 2019, and after working remotely as a bookkeeper for her previous employer in New Jersey, Bridget Hunt said she began to think of possible career changes.
“I was looking for a change and trying to think of something I could do differently to put my talents to use,” Hunt said. “I was kind of like, as a working mom, what would a working mom appreciate?”
The “buy the pan” idea was formed as a convenient and time-saving way for busy families to eat a home-cooked meal together.
“You can buy one, take it home and thaw it, and then bake it the next night,” Maddalena explained. “Anything can be made fresh, too, with two days’ notice.”
On Thursdays and Fridays pans can be ordered by 6 p.m. the previous day to be picked up as a fresh pan.
Pan options include many popular Italian dishes like chicken fettuccine Alfredo, shrimp scampi, pasta primavera, baked spaghetti and lasagna, as well as macaroni and cheese, Polish pierogi and beef stew.
Maddalena cooks pans each week to be frozen, and all options can be made fresh with due notice. Some dishes, such as those that involve a cream sauce, cannot be frozen, Maddalena said.
“They can just take these things home,” Maddalena said of the pan options that can not be pre-made and frozen. “They might have to heat it up, but it is fully cooked.”
Pans are 9-by-13 or 9-by-9 inches, with 8-by-8 inch pans available on request.
Party pans, which Maddalena said are ideal for parties or meetings, come in larger 21-by-13 size pans.
Maddalena said there are some family recipes on the menu, including the pierogi.
With two days’ notice customers can also order a customized quiche, with a meat, cheese and two vegetables, and desserts including apple crisp, banana pudding and cake pans or cookies available by the dozen.
In addition to “buy the pan” offerings, Maddalena’s also serves as a sub and sandwich shop with Boar’s Head meat and cheese and bread from Deiorio’s.
“It was really important to me to get good bread,” Maddalena said, adding that the quality of bread could make or break a sandwich and sub shop.
Maddalena said the bread is shipped frozen from New York.
“We thaw it overnight and then proof and bake it in the morning,” Maddalena explained.
Maddalena said additional, seasonal fall offerings will include soups and chili, and Hunt said she posts updates online by 6 p.m. on Sundays to advertise the menu for the week.
Maddalena and Hunt advise preordering subs if on a limited timeframe.
“Especially on Tuesdays it can get really busy,” Hunt said.
On Tuesdays Maddalena’s offers a $2 off deal on subs and sandwiches, which is not combinable with coupons given on Wednesdays for a separate $2 off.
Of COVID-19 safety precautions and requirements, Maddalena said she and her staff opted to have plastic shields installed in front of parts of the counter, but they do not wear or require masks.
“If we were ill we would close and stay home,” Maddalena said.
Maddalena’s Featuring Buy the Pan Take-Out Catering, located at 200 Bohannon Ave., is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information or to order, call 278-9033.
More information, including weekly specials, can be found online at www.maddalenasfeaturingbuythepan.com or on Facebook.