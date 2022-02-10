Balance issues can have many causes and present a frustrating barrier between people and the places they want to go.
Journey Physical Therapy & Balance Center, which opened recently in Greeneville, offers specialized outpatient physical therapy services for a wide range of orthopedic and neurological conditions with a focus on balance therapy.
Physical Therapist Steve Mulhollen, who owns and manages Journey PT & Balance Center, has about 17 years of experience, including the past 11 years practicing locally at Amedysis and Greeneville Community Hospital East and West after traveling for church mission work.
He said he chose the name Journey because he understands “our patients want to get back to going places.”
Mulhollen’s wife Holly, who works as a patient services specialist, said they also wanted to increase local physical therapy options in opening Journey PT & Balance.
“In any rural area there are limited health care choices, so we wanted to add another local option so people won’t have to drive,” she said.
Mulhollen offers a range of physical therapy services and programs from general post-surgery, flexibility and joint mobilization services to concussion management and neurological gait training.
“I have a particular interest in working with folks with Parkinson’s or cancer-related fatigue,” Mulhollen said. “I have also particularly enjoyed working with folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have balance issues.”
With his focus on balance, Mulhollen said he uses infrared goggles to allow him to see the patient’s eye movements, which can help determine the cause of their dizziness.
“Balance issues can have a lot of different causes,” he said. “It could be vertigo, or it could be related to migraines or a stroke, for example. Lots of balance issues go untreated, but physical therapy can help.”
Patients need a to be referred by a doctor for physical therapy services, but once they arrive, Mulhollen said the first step is an in-depth evaluation.
“Forty-five minutes is a typical visit, and on the first one, we will do an initial evaluation to set up a plan and the patient’s goals,” said Mulhollen.
He said individualizing patients’ plans and treatment is a top priority and what he hopes will set Journey apart.
“I work with everyone individually and want for them to be involved in developing their program that is tailored to their needs,” Mulhollen said. “Providing therapy services people can trust comes from building relationships.”
He also stressed that customer service and ensuring that patients understand the costs are top priorities.
“Our patient services director Elizabeth does a great job helping people understand their coverage,” Mulhollen said. “We take most insurance, and we offer cash plans if someone doesn’t have insurance.”
Mulhollen said he speaks Spanish and welcomes any Spanish-speaking patients. He also said his Christian faith is his motivation in his work.
“My faith in Jesus Christ is foundational for my life and gives me motivation to serve my patients with compassionate care in therapy,” Mulhollen wrote in a letter of introduction to the community.
Mulhollen is currently the only physical therapist at Journey, but said he plans to expand in the future and hopes to employ up to four other therapists there. He said he was recently certified by the American Institute of Balance in Vestibular Rehabilitation & Concussion.
Journey PT & Balance is located at 2000 Monarch Pointe in Greeneville in a building Mulhollen said he helped design with an open floor plan and covered drop-off area. It is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
For more information visit www.journeyptandbalancecenter.com or call 423-609-7997.