Ivis Earley, who runs 107 Tire & Service Center, 6256 Erwin Highway, with his wife Bethany, was about 10 years old when his grandfather started teaching him about cars. Now Earley has his own shop after growing his grandfather’s business, and his oldest son is learning to work on cars, too.
Earley’s grandfather, Hunker Renner, owned and operated Renner Repair Shop in the Clear Springs area for four decades. In addition to teaching Earley about cars, Earley said his grandfather taught him about character.
“He told me, ‘Your name is all you have in this life. Don’t ruin it,’” Earley said.
He went on to say that when Renner died, a sizable crowd of people who knew and thought highly of him attended his wake.
“I heard stories from people that made me realize the kind of man he was,” Earley said. “I am trying to follow in his footsteps.”
Earley also said his son Masen, the oldest of his three children, is enrolled at the Greene Technology Center, where he is learning the ropes to follow in the same path.
While as a certified technician Earley has more than 25 years of experience in his trade, this is the first time he has had his own shop.
The tire dealer and full service repair shop opened last fall after Earley said he and Bethany purchased the building at a garage sale they initially stopped at to look at an air compressor.
“The seller said he was trying to sell this shop, and we bought it,” Earley said.
The couple held off on having a grand opening in order to wait for warmer weather, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw off their plans. Members of the Greene County Partnership celebrated with the Earleys in June.
Earley and Bethany said they wanted to start their new shop Chuckey because of the rural area and that they wanted to create a shop for the working people in the area.
“We really started the shop to make it a working man or woman’s shop,” Earley said. “We want to make things affordable for working families without skipping on quality.”
107 Tire & Service Center is part of the Federated Car Care Center Program, which Earley said allows warranty to be offered on products sold there.
While Earley works on the vehicles that arrive at the shop, Bethany takes care of business in the office.
She said she enjoys talking to customers and explaining the repairs that they need if they are unsure.
“There’s no hidden doors. We’ll tell you about it and why it needs to be fixed,” Bethany said.
The couple also said they hope to create a friendly environment and earn customers’ trust.
“If we’re not friends when you got here, we’ll be friends when you leave,” Earley said.
Originally from Florida, Bethany said she moved to Greene County to be closer to her mom.
She met her husband while she was working at K-Mart, and the couple were married the following year.
“If you want to know how much you love somebody,” Earley said. “Run a business with them.”
“We are together 24/7,” Bethany added.
“You just need to separate personal and work life. When we go home we don’t talk about this,” Earley said.
In their spare time Earley enjoys racing at the Volunteer Speedway and Bethany enjoys running and tending to her plants, many of which she keeps in the shop.
For more information, look for the shop on Facebook or call 620-4970.