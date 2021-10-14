Nickle Ridge Winery, 144 W. Depot St., will hold its grand opening and wine tasting Saturday. Located in the former Grover C. Bird Hardware store, the business will offer wine made on the premises by owners Dr. Ken Nickel and Dr. Carla Nickle. It will initially offer a selection of four wines, Moscato, a dry Malbec Rose’, a sweet Malbec Rose’ and a Sangiovese. Additional wines will be available in a few months that are now sitting in oak.
The winery will also offer charcuterie boards and hearty soups on winter weekends, as well as wine slashes on warm days.
The winery’s owners say they hope to offer special events throughout the year such as paint and sip, craft and sip, book clubs and ballroom dancing. The shop will also carry merchandise from the Burlap Bunny.
Initial hours will be noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, with plans to expand hours in the future.