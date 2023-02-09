Nicodemus Joins Realty Executives Feb 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gywn Nicodemus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gwyn Nicodemus has joined Realty Executives East TN Realtors, said Vickie Ricker, broker and owner.Nicodemus was born and raised in Greeneville, Ricker said, and is proud to be able to represent this area as a new real estate agent.As a member of the Northeast TN Association of Realtors and the TN/VA Multiple Listing Service, she has access to information about the market trends in East Tennessee.Nicodemus said, “I would love the opportunity to earn my community’s business.”To contact Nicodemus, call 423-620-4964 or 423-639-3465. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Construction Industry Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Confirm Body Found In Cornfield Is Missing Teenager GPD, TBI Investigate Body Found In Cornfield Kinsey Burchett Crowned Miss East Tennessee; Mylee Doty Named Miss East TN Outstanding Teen Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Man Dies When Car Collides With Tree On Camp Creek Road