Forward Air appointed founder and former CEO Scott M. Niswonger and former general counsel and senior vice president Richard Roberts to its board of directors on Monday, according to a Business Wire press release.
Niswonger founded the local trucking company Forward Air Corp. in 1990 as a sister company to Landair Transport, Inc., a trucking, warehousing and supply chain management company Niswonger also founded in 1981. The two were separated into two public entities in 1998, according to the release.
Niswonger served as the local trucking company's top executive for about 15 years until he stepped back in 2005 to focus more on the Niswonger Foundation and other philanthropy work.
Roberts, a Greeneville native and attorney, served as senior vice president and secretary of both Forward Air and Landair from 1994-2003. He was also a director for Forward Air from 1995-2002 and for Landair from 1998-2003 and served as Forward Air's general councel from 1994-2003. He is also a director of Miller Industries, the release said.
According to the release, Niswonger and Roberts are two of five new directors appointed in connection with an agreement with Ancora Holdings, a significant shareholder which owns about 6.4% of the company's outstanding shares. Niswonger and Roberts were Ancora's designees, and Ancora has endorsed the other new directors.
All five directors were appointed to the board effective immediately and will stand for election at the company's 2021 annual shareholders meeting in May. The company has established March 24 as the record date for shareholders entitled to vote in that meeting, according to the release.
The other directors appointed by Forward Air include George Mayes, Chitra Nayak and Javier Polit.