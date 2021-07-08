Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope recently held a drive to collect products to donate to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Donations included food and treats for cats and dogs. Human Resources Manager Christina Pierce said company leaders and employees hope to start a continued practice of giving back to the community starting with an upcoming drive to collect school supplies. She said it is part of an effort generally to “give back to our community as often as possible.” Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope is located at 920 Pottertown Road in Midway.
