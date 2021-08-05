Employees and management at OldCastle BuildingEnvelope collected school supplies for Greene County Schools students during July. Christina Pierce, human resources manager, said supplies were collected July 12-25 and taken to the school system’s Family Resource Center Director Alisha Ricker on July 28.
“We are all in the same boat where finding employees can be difficult,” Pierce stated. “We are currently down an estimated 50 employees while making every effort to recruit, but the dedicated employees we have really went the extra mile, and our drive was a success.”
Pierce said supplies collected included backpacks, pens and pencils, loose leaf paper, art supplies, folders, tissues and hand sanitizer.
“OldCastle BuildingEnvelope wants to support our local community,” Pierce continued. “We are very excited to see what the partnership with the Greene County School Board brings in the future with other community-suggested drives.”