OldCastle BuildingEnvelope, located at 920 Pottertown Road in Midway, recently made a donation of $1,000 to the Midway Volunteer Fire Department. General Manager Fred Derochers and Assisting General Manager Ed Schaelek presented the check to Midway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Anthony Ball on July 7. OldCastle BuildingEnvelope has been located at its Midway facility for two decades and has previously backed the operations of the Midway Volunteer Fire Department. “We appreciate the Midway Volunteer Fire Department for their support and all they do,” Derochers said. Pictured left to right are Derochers, Schaekel and Ball.