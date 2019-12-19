Operation Hope Financial Services To Be Offered Locally Dec 19, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First Horizon (formerly First Tennessee Bank) hosted a gathering recently to introduce Operation Hope services locally. First Horizon began partnering with Operation Hope in 2014 to provide education and financial tools to young people and adults that will help them secure a better future. In the program, participants are counseled about sound financial management and receive help in developing customized plans to reach goals such as raising their credit score, buying homes, building a business or making better decisions with the money they have. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save