A new, locally owned crafts store has opened in Greeneville.
Kris Schaffling is the owner of Painted Turtle Craft Co., located at 560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Suite 2, next to Computer Pros.
The store had its grand opening on Friday.
The Painted Turtle Craft Co. has workshops in a variety of crafts areas, vinyl sales, and other crafts supplies.
Schaffling also does custom orders, such as signs and shirts, and laser work, and hosts birthday parties and other special events.
“I love to collaborate with people, so if they want to teach a class, they host it,” Schaffling said.
Upcoming classes include a Bob Ross painting class with a certified Bob Ross instructor 11 a.m-2 p.m. on Nov. 3 and an ornament making class at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20.
On Nov. 4, Schaffling is partnering with Greeneville Nutrition to do a loaded tea and sign party.
She also has plans for a fancy meat and cheese platter charcuterie class and a jewelry making class.
A Maker’s Spotlight section of the store features up to four local artists a month who have their products available for purchase.
The phone number for Painted Turtle Craft Co. is 423-525-5264.
The hours of operation are 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
People can browse current projects, including wood sign making, and sign up for the workshops on the store’s website, www.PaintedTurtleCraftCo.com
She said the workshops are open to people of all ages.
On Wednesdays, a Wine and Sign workshop is held 6 p.m.-9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, customers pick the workshop of their choosing, held 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Participants 21 years of age or older can bring their own wine to any of the workshops, Schaffling said.
Painted Turtle Craft Co. Is located in the former Creekside Vinyl store.
“I essentially took a vinyl store at this location and added the twist of workshops,” she said.
Schaffling said her creative crafts history includes doing murals and nursery art, and then photography. She then started doing vinyl, then laser workshops, and then wood signs.
Schaffling said she is willing to travel to do custom work, if needed.