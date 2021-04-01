Greenville, S.C.-based Parkway Products is beginning a year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary on Thursday, according to a press release from the company.
Parkway’s local operations are based in a facility at 1609 Industrial Road.
The company was founded originally as Parkway Patterns on April 1, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, by Edward Willig and sons Edgar and Donald. Parkway Patterns later increased its offerings to include plastic injection molding, and the company name was changed to Parkway Products in 1986.
Today the company is a diversified manufacturer offering five product technologies including thermoplastic molding, high performance polymer molding, magnesium thixomolding, thermoset composite molding, and machined plastic solutions via nine production facilities in the United States and Mexico. With over 750 employees, Parkway serves industry leaders in the healthcare, infrastructure, aerospace and electronics, agriculture-off-road-and-truck, industrial, and automotive markets, the release said.
“Today we honor the past, humbled by the loyalty of many customers holding leadership positions in their industries and thankful for the efforts of so many dedicated associates who have been members of the Parkway family over these 75 years,” CEO Andrew Green said.
The company’s leaders are excited to celebrate such a noteworthy accomplishment and milestone with its employees, the release said.
“As we celebrate the past, we also define our future as leaders in the technologies we offer and the markets we serve, committed to provide our customers with the very best supplier partnership available in our industry and to offer our associates a great place to work and develop their careers,” Green said.
Parkway serves its customers through advanced technology and thermoplastic injection molding groups, the release said.
For more information about Parkway Products, visit https://www.parkwayproducts.com/.