Editor’s Note: Partnership Notes is a periodic update on what’s happening at the Greene County Partnership.
The Greene County Partnership has welcomed four new members:
- Greenwood Oaks Farm & Event Venue, owned by Daniel and Meredith Shrader, is located at 590 Greenwood Road in Afton. The business is a farm and event venue space, featuring the renovated former Greenwood Manufacturing building and a newly constructed private lake. It is available for events from weddings and parties to corporate events up to 150 guests. For more information, call 423-948-1347, visit www.greenwoodoaks.net or email greenwoodoaks@gmail.com.
- Merle Norman Cosmetics is located at 819 Tusculum Blvd. It is owned by Tamara Wilcox and managed by Debby Hendrix. Wilcox, a graduate of West Greene High School and East Tennessee State University, worked at the business before purchasing it from the previous owner. Beauty consultants include Ann Socha, Becky Brooks, Jane Jones, Kay Holt, Becky Rideout, Tammie Feathers and Marcia Brewer. Merle Norman Cosmetics offers makeup and skincare products, makeovers for special events, and makeup and skincare lessons and demonstrations. For more information, contact the business at 423-639-9612 or mngreeneville@outlook.com.
- Tri City Vision Center, 1310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, provides eye health and vision care. Dr. Nancy Norton and Dr. Graham Taylor will be seeing patients five days per week. Taylor is new to the practice. For more information call 638-6236, email tricityvisioncenter@gmail.com of visit the practice online at www.tricityvision.com.
- Maddalena’s Featuring Buy the Pan is located at 200 Bohannon Avenue. It is owned by Deborah Maddalena and managed by Bridget C. Hunt, with Mason A. Hunt over sales. The business offers homemade entrees in aluminum pans frozen or fresh, deli sandwiches on New York sub rolls baked fresh daily, homemade desserts, salads and lunch specials. For more information, call 278-9033, email buythepantn@gmail.com or find the business’s website www.maddalenasfeaturingbuythepan.com.