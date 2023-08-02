Partnership Welcomes Pebble Mountain Aug 2, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Greene County Partnership recently presented a membership plaque to Brian and Leann Doering, owners of Pebble Mountain Campground. The Doerings, shown with GCP General Manager Aly Collins, left, have owned the campground at 78 Pebble Mountain Circle, Chuckey, since June 2014. Pebble Mountain has 41 sites that are full hook up. The campground does an annual barbecue in May and various other cookouts throughout the camping season. For more information, call 423-257-2120 or email pebblemtn@gmail.com. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitality Facilities Food Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes