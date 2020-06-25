Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announced that the organization received a donation from David Peake of Peake Insurance Agency.
Peake presented the donation to Executive Director Rhonda Chafin at the Mosheim Community Outreach Center, 1005 Main St. in Mosheim. The Outreach Center is a partner agency of Second Harvest.
“We are grateful for generous donors like Erie Insurance — Peake Insurance Agency who help us sustain important programs offered through the food bank,” Chafin said. “This donation will enable Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to continue feeding our neighbors facing hunger in Greene County who are served by the food bank. We have seen an unprecedented rise in need due to the pandemic’s impact on the local economy and individuals’ jobs. Donations help us to order more food to meet the rising need.”
Food Bank officials are asking for the community’s continued support through monetary donations. Food drives are currently postponed due to possible virus contamination on products, making monetary donations essential.
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, call 423-279-0430 or visit www.netfoodbank.org or Facebook.com/netfoodbank.