The house at 116 Pearl St., Greeneville, is newly remodeled and has all the comforts of a family home, but no one lives there — at least not permanently.
Pearl Street Hideaway, as it’s known online, can be rented through the popular vacation rental website Airbnb.
The property is owned by Kathrine Hackler of Greeneville and is one of several local getaways being occupied regularly by visitors, travelers, out-of-town workers or other short-stay renters.
Hackler, a property manager by trade, likes using Airbnb for the Pearl Street property because the online platform takes care of all the details for her.
For a service fee of just 3% of the booking subtotal, Airbnb vets the prospective renter to make sure they are safe and secures their method of payment beforehand, she said.
“They’ve done all the work,” she said. “I love it.”
Property owners can use a mobile app through which Airbnb provides information about reservation dates, earnings, and other details.
They also have the freedom to set their own rental rates, cancellation policies, and decide if they want additional fees for services like cleaning. Plus they can create their own property descriptions and photos on the Airbnb website.
Hackler share a few statistics on Airbnb:
There are 2.9 million hosts on Airbnb worldwide in 2022.
14,000 new hosts are joining the platform each month in 2022.
There are over 7 million listings on Airbnb worldwide in 2022.
There are 100,000 cities with active Airbnb listings in 2022.
A quick search of www.airbnb.com for 2 adult guests shows approximately 75 listings in the Greene County area.
The local categories include home, apartment, bungalow, condo, cabin, cottage, campsite, and even tent.
One of the unique categories for the Greene County area is called “Farm Stay,” where guests can enjoy such amenities as recreational experiences with horses, llamas, or wildflowers.
The rates for a one-night stay in the Greene County area range from $20 to $650, with the average being $126, according to a recent search.
Hosts in the Greeneville area earn an average of $2,071 per month, with their properties being booked around 19 nights each month, according to the Airbnb website.
There are several other vacation rental sites on the internet, one of the most popular being Vrbo, short for vacation rentals by owner.
A similar recent search of Vrbo showed 18 local listings, ranging in price from $75 to $480 a night.
Hackler’s Pearl Street property was previously owned by an older lady who had lived in a nursing home for 10 years. The house was vacant for that lengthy period of time, and it took Hackler around nine months to renovate it.
She listed it on Airbnb in April, and she has had numerous bookings. Examples of her guests include parents visiting their kids at Tusculum University, patrons of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, travelers passing through from Florida to New York, and a nurse working away from home, she said.
Airbnb lists Hackler as a “Superhost.”
“Superhosts are experienced, highly rated hosts who are committed to providing great stays for guests,” the website states.
For Hackler, that means her property often pops up first when guests conduct online searches.
Pearl Street Hideaway features two bedrooms, a game room, streaming TV service, WiFi, washer and dryer, kitchen and dining area, and seating on a front porch.
“It’s a cozy spot close to downtown,” she said.
One of the special touches at Pearl Street Hideaway, which often gets mentioned in good online reviews from renters, is the personal handwritten notes Hackler leaves throughout the home.
For example, on the kitchen counter, renters will find a small clipboard easel with directions for finding coffee.
For more information on becoming a host with Airbnb, visit www.airbnb.com/host/homes.