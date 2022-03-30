Peggy Ann Bakery is closing its Johnson City location. Thursday is the last day it will be open.
Founded in Greeneville in 1982, Peggy Ann’s owners opened the Johnson City shop in 2019.
The business owners announced the closing of the Johnson City shop this week on Facebook with the following statement:
“We have some sad news. March will be the last month Peggy Ann Bakery Johnson City will be open. We have an opportunity to pull back and focus on what truly matters, Family. We are so thankful for our family, friends, team, and customers who made this place so special for almost 3 years. This isn’t goodbye just see you later Johnson City. Peggy Ann’s will continue serving Greeneville and our whole team will have opportunities with us moving forward. We you all and will see you soon!”
Co-owner Will Martin told the Johnson City Press that inflation was also a concern, with prices rising for the ingredients used in the bakery’s products, along with supply issues for some ingredients grown overseas.
Peggy Ann Bakery’s Greeneville shop is located at 934 Snapps Ferry Road.