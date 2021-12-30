The Phat Cat Cafe has moved, and with the change of location has come some new additions to the menu, but old favorite sandwiches and social traditions continue.
The restaurant, which is named for a cat owner Keith Kitts found as a kitten and decided to keep, originally opened six years ago on Bernard Avenue before moving to its last location on Summer Street.
Kitts bought the former Bean Barn building after it closed for the second and last time in July and began preparing to move in the fall.
“We’ve got a whole new kitchen set up, so that took some getting used to, but we’re getting settled in, and I feel pretty good about it,” Kitts said. “It is very satisfying because I am no longer renting, and that was always my end goal.”
The Phat Cat Cafe now offers breakfast on Saturday mornings, 8-11 a.m., and Kitts said he is also bringing in a new line of sandwiches on cauliflower bread to provide a fat- and gluten-free and low carb option.
“I’ve had requests for years, so I decided to try ordering some, and it’s not bad,” he said.
A new sweet Italian turkey club sandwich has joined the menu, and Kitts said customers can try any sandwich on the specialty low-carb bread.
Aside from new additions to it, the menu has not changed, and customers “can try something new or get their favorite,” Kitts said.
He said the most popular sandwiches are the Tabby Club, a ham, turkey, bacon and cheddar cheese combination served with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough bread, and the Cali Cat, which consists of ham, roast beef and Swiss cheese with mayonnaise, spicy brown mustard, sprouts, red onion and vinaigrette, also on toasted sourdough. The menu also includes a range of other unique and classic sandwiches, as well as burgers, and a build-your-own sandwich option.
Kitts said he and his partner Conway Grubbs are eager to build participation in their weekly Thursday night trivia games and Saturday night karaoke sessions at the restaurant.
“COVID destroyed our Saturday nights, but we’re trying to build it back,” he said. “It was super busy, and it was awesome until we had to close and shut our bar down. A lot of people said they probably wouldn’t be back until after the pandemic, but we still have our beer permit.”
He said trivia games have been happening at the new location, beginning at 7 p.m., with Grubbs as quizmaster.
Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch Monday-Friday, with the restaurant reopening 5-8 p.m. for dinner on Thursdays and Fridays. Hours on Saturday are 8 a.m.-3 p.m., with breakfast served between 8 and 11 a.m., and karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. without a definitive end time.
The new address is 515 E. Church St.
For more information including a full menu and hints for each week’s trivia game, find the Phat Cat Cafe & Brasserie on Facebook or call 823-9387.