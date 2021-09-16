The Phat Cat Cafe, currently located on West Summer Street, will soon relocate to the former Bean Barn location.
Phat Cat Cafe owner Keith Kitts confirmed on Wednesday that he has purchased the East Church Street building from Bean Barn owner Gary Hoese.
Hoese purchased the restaurant in 2019 from the original owners Jerry and Donna Hartsell, who operated the well-known eatery for almost four decades until they closed it in June of that year. Hoese reopened it later the same year and operated it until he closed it a second time in July 2021, citing rising food costs and staffing difficulties.
Phat Cat Cafe, 210 W. Summer St., was originally located on West Bernard Avenue. Kitts said he hopes to move the restaurant to its new location in 30 days.