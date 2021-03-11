Allen Johnson, owner and president of Greeneville Oil & Petroleum Company, presented a check for $6,200 to David McLain, director of Greene County Schools and Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools in March.
“Allen Johnson continues to support this community in a variety of ways, but his support for the Greene County School System never waivers,” said Richey. “Every student in Greene County will benefit from this partnership with Greeneville Oil and the hard work of the Quick Stop Market employees in helping raise these dollars.”
The funds were raised by the Greene County Quick Stop Markets during the months of January and February and will be used to purchase technology for use in the local schools, as well as for supporting software appropriate to grade level and curriculum needs, according to a press release from Greene LEAF.
Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and started an awards program to recognize notable Greene County School System alumni.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.