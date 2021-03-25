The First Tennessee Development District recently announced its Regional Wage & Benefit Survey is now live.
The survey can be accessed at surveys.ftdd.org.
Designed for the region’s manufacturers, the survey will collect vital information on wages and benefit structure and provide valuable insight into the true cost of doing business in Northeast Tennessee, while maintaining the confidentiality of respondents, a press release from the FTDD said.
The release said that through Sensible Surveys, the vendor for the project, employers who complete the survey will have the results provided to them, meaning that employers, economic development professionals, local manufacturers, and prospective industries will have more accurate data when it comes to decision making.
The Sensible Surveys platform also permits users to save their responses and complete the survey at their own speed or as their schedule allows.
The FTDD has collaborated with local economic development organizations across Northeast Tennessee to tailor the survey to the region and disseminate information to industry partners. This cooperation should ensure a detailed and thorough result, the release said.
“I want to encourage everyone to visit surveys.ftdd.org and share the news about this effort within their communities and among local industry,” said Mark Stevans, project lead. “The higher the response rate, the more accurate the data, which in turn can result in greater, more focused development within Northeast Tennessee.”
Results from the survey should be available by mid-June.