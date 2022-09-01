ReVIDA Recovery has been awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International (CARF) for its opioid and addiction disorder treatment programming.
A ribbon-cutting for Greeneville’s ReVIDA Recovery center was held last month.
The accreditation was awarded for a period of three years, according to a news release.
This is the first accreditation that the international body has awarded to ReVIDA and applies to all eight of ReVIDA’s treatment centers Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia
“This accreditation represents the highest level of commendation that can be given to an organization in our field,” said ReVIDA Chief Executive Officer Lee Dilworth. “Opioid addiction is a disease that destroys lives, families, and communities and this international recognition of our commitment to continuously improving the quality of our care for the those we serve is indeed a high honor. ReVIDA is now among the select few healthcare providers in the state of Tennessee, and the only provider in Southwest Virginia, achieving this level of recognition.”
An organization receiving a full, three-year term of accreditation has voluntarily put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors that it is committed to conforming to CARF’s accreditation conditions and standards, according to the news release.
In Tennessee, five out of the 115 treatment organizations currently operating office-based opioid treatment centers in the state have been accredited by CARF, an “independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served,” the news release stated.