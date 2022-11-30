Rheatown Country Store & Deli will reopen soon with new owners, Allen and Marianne Castle.
The Castles also own the Munchie Machine food truck, which they plan to continue operating.
Also continuing will be the store's Saturday night bluegrass sessions, which have become very popular and attract many visitors to the Rheatown community of eastern Greene County.
Rheatown Store most recently closed on April 30.
Allen said he and his wife pass the store every day, and when it came up for sale, they thought about buying it.
"The community found out about our plan, and they wanted the store and deli reopened, so we decided to take a leap of faith and open the store back up to the community," he said.
One reason for purchasing the business was to have a place where they could receive deliveries for their food truck, Allen said.
Munchie Machine has done very well, but the Castles found it very hard to get deliveries from vendors because their business address was their home. So they would spend their days off running to pick up supplies, he said.
Rheatown Store & Deli will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
"We hope to have daily specials and a few local crafters and antiques dealers to sell and display their products," Allen said. "We want to give back to our community the old Rheatown Store as it was many years ago."
Marianne will be running the store. They plan to have a soft opening on Dec. 5 and a grand opening in mid-January.
Bluegrass is planned to resume Dec. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m., according to a recent Facebook post. "Attention bluegrass pickers, please come entertain. Can't wait to meet everyone," the post said.
Kim Petersen will be working at the store, bringing many years of restaurant experience.
Rheatown Store & Deli is located at 385 Rheatown Rd. Chuckey, just off U.S. Highway 11E.
They can be found on Facebook under "Rheatown Country Store & Deli."