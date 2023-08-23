amedisys ribbon

The Greene County Partnership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 15 at the new location of Amedisys, 128 S. Main St. Founded in 1982, Amedisys Hospice of Greeneville serves the Greene County area, providing care wherever one calls home. Someone is available 24/7, and hospice services are covered 100% by Medicare part A. For more information, visit www.amedisys.com .

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

