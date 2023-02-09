Poutine, a dish of French fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy, was invented in the 1950s and became a staple of Quebec cuisine. Rock City chef Jimmy Valliere was raised in northern New Hampshire only a few miles from the Quebec border, is of French Canadian and Italian heritage, and wanted to share the dish with his new hometown of Greeneville.
The Rock City Food Trailer at the corner of Church and College streets serves French-Canadian cuisine and pub fare prior to the opening of the Rock City Tap & Lounge in April.
Grilled cheese and onion rings are among the pub fare served at Rock City Food Trailer.
The former Joe Waggoner building is being remodeled into Rock City Tap and Lounge.
A taste of French-Canadian cuisine is on the menu at the Rock City Food Trailer located at 109 N. College Street.
The food trailer is operating in support of the new Rock City Tap and Lounge, a family- and pet-friendly Greeneville pub scheduled to open in April in the old Joe Waggoner building.
Menu items include poutine, a dish of French fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy, which was invented in the 1950s and became a staple of Quebec cuisine. Rock City chef Jimmy Valliere was raised in northern New Hampshire only a few miles from the Quebec border and is of French Canadian and Italian heritage.
Valliere grew up eating the hearty dish and wanted to share poutine with his new hometown of Greeneville.
“Southerners love gravy, so I think that they will love poutine, too,” Valliere said.
In addition to poutine, the Rock City Food Trailer serves traditional pub fare such as burgers, Italian subs, wings, grilled cheese, grilled chicken sandwich, sides and soup for chilly winter weather.
Valliere’s professional background includes managing restaurants, events catering and serving a crew of 1,800 as a mess cook during the early years of his U.S. Navy service.
In addition to Valliere’s Navy service, Rocky City’s general manager Bill Sherrill served 30-plus years in the Air Force. Veterans and first responders receive 10% off with ID at the food trailer and Tap and Lounge.
Located at the corner of Church and College streets, Rock City is a proud addition to the revitalization of downtown Greeneville.
“The Rock City Tap and Lounge is unique in our focus on locally brewed beers and ciders. We’ll stock 18 different taps featuring brewers from Tennessee and the states that touch our border,” said Sherrill. “We’re family-friendly, pet-friendly and besides taps will have a selection of cans bottles and non-alcoholic beverages, plus the food trailer. Everyone is welcome to join us for a neighborly pint.”
But diners don’t have to wait until April, the Rock City Food Trailer is open business lunch hours Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up orders are available by calling 423-480-2146. After the Tap and Lounge grand opening, the food trailer will expand service hours in conjunction with Tap and Lounge business hours.