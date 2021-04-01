Leah Rodgers is the newest physician assistant with Summit Family Medicine Greeneville, 1404 Tusculum Blvd.
Rodgers, formerly a physician assistant with Greeneville Internal Medicine & Family Practice, has been with Summit Medical Group for 14 years, a press release from Summit Medical Group said.
She specializes in women’s health, family practice and internal medicine, and she is certified by both the Tennessee Academy of Physician Assistants and the National Commission of Certification of Physician Assistants, the release said.
Rodgers begins in her new role on Thursday.