Schubert Joins Community Insurance Jul 28, 2022 Michael Schubert III has joined Community Insurance's life and health division Tasche & Associates.Schubert grew up in Greeneville, graduated from Greeneville High School and will graduate from East Tennessee State University with a degree in biology.His position with Community Insurance will focus on group benefits for businesses, according to a press release from Community Insurance.Schubert can be reached at MSchubert@greatci.com. Tasche & Associates is at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 316.