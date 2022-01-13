George R. Scott has joined Cornerstone Wealth Management Group as a wealth advisor.
A native of Greene County and graduate of Greeneville High School and East Tennessee State University, Scott has spent his career in the financial industry, having worked previously with Edward Jones Investments, Greeneville Federal Bank and the former Greene County Bank, according to a press release.
Scott is also president of the Greene County Heritage Trust and a member of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club and First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group is located at 517 N. Main St., Suite A. For more information call 588-7151 or visit www.cornerstonewealthtn.com.