The Eastgate Shopping Center on Tusculum Boulevard recently welcomed a new business called Serendipity, which is described by its owner as a resale emporium with a little bit of everything.
“An emporium is somewhere you can find any number of things in many different categories, and serendipity means to find something beautiful by accident,” business owner Charity Clark said. “Some things are new, but most is previously loved.”
Serendipity is organized by departments, with clothing in the back of the store and other categories such as home decor and furniture, pet and baby necessities, books and movies and “fabulous finds,” which encompasses anything that doesn’t belong in a designated department.
In addition to Serendipity, Clark is also continuing the business she was operating in Raleigh, North Carolina, until she moved to Greeneville late last year.
Through From Clutter to Calm, Clark helps people declutter and downsize by removing unwanted items, which she then cleans, fixes and resells. Cost, if any, depends on the job.
“I love to help people regain control of their space, and it is a service in that way. The items I remove also feed the store and allow me to keep the prices low. It’s very symbiotic,” Clark said. “It’s a slow return, but I don’t mind.”
She said local clients can trade the items they wish to get rid of for the service Clark provides of removing them with no other cost. There are fees for longer trips.
Clark said she also recently decided to consign large items people wish to get rid of, but she said she does not consign clothing. Donations are also accepted, and Clark said she has also picked up post-yard sale leftovers.
Clark said she is motivated both by helping others as well as by a drive to reduce waste.
“Where I am from originally in New York was very economically depressed, and my family hardly bought anything when I was growing up. You just appreciate what you have,” Clark said. “Then I worked for eight years at a landfill coordinating transfer stations, and I saw two mountains built. I saw everything that went into the landfill, like brand new furniture when someone just decided to repaint their living room. Some people throw out so much while others have nothing.”
By helping to repair, if necessary, or just simply removing one person’s unwanted clutter, Clark aims to keep more out of landfills and to help those who are on a much more limited budget.
Clark moved to Greeneville in late 2021 specifically for the storefront in the Eastgate Shopping Center.
She said Serendipity initially opened in mid-December, after a six-week renovation project, and she hopes to build community in addition to her business in the new space.
“I love to support local crafters, so they are welcome to display their things here, and there is also a Crafter’s Corner where people can come in, and there are some materials here they can try out,” Clark said. “There’s a play area for kids, and we love to do community events here, too, like group crafts and kids’ movie nights.”
Clark said she posts about events on Facebook and also plans a monthly newsletter with events, contests and more.
“I want people to come here and make this place yours,” Clark said.
She is currently working solo, but she said her goals include growing Serendipity and hiring employees.
Through the end of March, customers may trade one like-new piece of clothing for a comparable in-store item.
Serendipity is located at 825 Tusculum Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
For more information call 895-5888 or find Serendipity LLC online.