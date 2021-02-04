Hunter Shelton has joined Collins Shipley, PLLC as the firm’s newest attorney.
A native of Greeneville, Shelton holds degrees from the University of Tennessee and Belmont University College of Law. He has worked in the legal field since 2014, when he began working for the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s office. He has also worked with personal injury firm Daniel & Gaines in Knoxville, and most recently before joining Collins Shipley, was employed by the Department of Justice at the United States Attorney’s Office.
Collins Shipley, PLLC is located at 102 S. Main St. For more information visit www.collinsshipley.com, call 972-4388 or find Collins Shipley on Facebook.