Signing Up Aug 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crew from Foster Signs of Jonesborough installed a new sign Tuesday on the Andrew Johnson Bank building at 124 N. Main St., at the corner of Main and Church streets in downtown Greeneville. Sun Photo By Ken Little Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs Our August Calendar Girl Man Charged After Taking Youths On Alleged Vandalism Spree It Happened Here