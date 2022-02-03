Andrew Johnson Bank recently named Randy Sizemore its new chief financial officer and executive vice president.
Sizemore oversees the finance and accounting areas of Andrew Johnson Bank and serves as a member of its executive leadership team, according to a press release. The release said this includes monthly financial reporting to senior management and the board of directors, overseeing the bank’s bond portfolio, liquidity planning and forecasting, regulatory capital and report submission, monitoring interest rate risk, budgeting and financial analysis of current and future banking activities.
Prior to joining Andrew Johnson Bank, Sizemore served as CFO for Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Savings Bank based in Huntington, Indiana, for almost 20 years, the release said. He earned a B.S. degree in accounting from Ball State University and a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to the release.
“We are grateful to have made a Tennessean out of Randy and our bank is already benefitting from his experience, leadership, and character. Indiana’s loss is Greeneville’s gain, and we know Randy will be a great asset to our community,” said President and CEO Paige Hull.
Andrew Johnson Bank has locations in Greeneville, Jonesborough, Johnson City, Morristown and Cleveland. For more information visit www.AJBank.com.